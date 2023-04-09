CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Bowl First, Klassen-Markande and Short Make Their Debuts
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Bowl First, Klassen-Markande and Short Make Their Debuts

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 19:13 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and choose to bowl against PBKS (Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and choose to bowl against PBKS (Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl first against Punjab Kings, Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Markande made their bows for the franchise, Matthew Short made his debut for PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad squared off against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9 with both sides looking for a victory.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first. No surprises there. There were two debutants in the ranks of the Orange Army, Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Markande made their bows for the franchise.

There were plenty of caps being distributed before the match as Matthew Short made his debut for Punjab Kings, he joined the franchise as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow.

SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Elects to Bowl, Kagiso Rabada as Substitute For Punjab Kings

RELATED NEWS

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(More to follow…)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cu...Read More
Tags:
  1. aiden markram
  2. IPL 2023
  3. Punjab Kings
  4. shikhar dhawan
  5. sunrisers hyderabad
first published:April 09, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 19:13 IST