IPL 2023: Steve Smith Set to Make His Debut as a Commentator

Star Australian batter Steve Smith is set to join the commentary team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting March 31 in Ahmedabad. It’s going to be his debut as a broadcaster where he will be adding his invaluable insights and expertise.

The official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports Network, confirmed the development through an official release on Tuesday.

“Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports’ already impressive roster of panelists,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

One more incredible ⭐ has been added to our team of experts and we’re proud to welcome @stevesmith49 to the Incredible Star Cast Tune-in to #IPLonStar on Mar 31 | Broadcast starts at 5 PM & LIVE match at 7:30 PM#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether https://t.co/v1C9OLfaac pic.twitter.com/2YnpFxZmcs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the Aussie batter took Twitter and informed his followers that he will be joining a very passionate team in India at the IPL. That post sparked speculation he might return to the tournament as a player.

“Namaste, India. I’ve got some exciting news for you: I’m joining IPL 2023,” said Smith in the video.

The video drew considerable mirth on social media for Smith’s robot-like performance in the 15-second clip, during which he didn’t blink.

Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative IPL in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season. Notably, Smith did not participate in the mini-player auction that was held in Kochi in December 2022. Previously, he has played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL.

The much-awaited IPL 2023 will begin with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

