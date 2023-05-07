IPL 2023 Sunil Gavaskar Rohit Sharma Should Take a break MI WTC Final

Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a suggestion for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who has been struggling big time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has played 10 games so far and has managed just 184 runs, including a fifty-plus score against Delhi Capitals, and possesses a strike rate of 126. He hit the new lowest on Saturday afternoon when his team squared off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Reflecting on Rohit’s lean patch, Gavaskar opined that the India captain must take a break so as to keep himself fit for the ICC World Test Championship, scheduled to be played next month in London.

“I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship Final. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Walking out to bat at no. 3, Rohit’s innings lasted three balls as he was dismissed by Deepak Chahar for a duck. It was the 16th time that Rohit was dismissed without disturbing the scorers, setting a bizarre record for most ducks in the IPL. It was also the second consecutive duck for the MI skipper in the ongoing tournament.

“It just doesn’t seem as if he is in the game. I may be completely wrong, but the shot he played wasn’t a captain’s shot. A captain repairs the innings knowing that the team is in trouble, plays a decent knock, and gets the team to a good total. Two wickets gone for not too many in the power-play and you are not in form,” Gavaskar said.

“If you are in form, I still understand the scoop shot, but it’s a huge shot when you have got two ducks in the previous game. So, you want to play and get yourself off the mark, get some circulation in the legs, running quick ones and twos, and then go for the big ones. Maybe, he is preoccupied and maybe a little break would do him good. But it’s for him and the MI team management to take a call,” the ex-India skipper added.

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2023, Team India will leave for London as they are scheduled to face Australia in the final of the WTC, starting June 7 at The Oval.

