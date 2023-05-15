'Borrowed a Pen when I Heard They're Going to Take a Lap': Here's Why Gavaskar Asked for Dhoni's Autograph - WATCH

How often do commentators rush after players for their autographs? It’s indeed hard to recollect any such incident on the cricket field but on Sunday night, it was an epic scene at Chepauk when legendary Sunil Gavaskar stepped away from the live broadcast to have his shirt signed by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

The CSK played their last home fixture in Chennai on Sunday. They hosted KKR at Chepauk but unfortunately, they found themselves at the receiving end. After opting to bat first, CSK managed just 144 runs after some blistering fireworks from Shivam Dube. But the total didn’t suffice for a win as KKR skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh forged a 99-run stand to hand a 6 wicket to Kolkata.

The loss might have stalled CSK’s playoff qualification for a while but that though didn’t bother the Super Kings camp at all. Instead, they decided to take a lap across the MA Chidambaram Stadium in a gesture to thank the fans for their loudest cheers and endless support.

As Dhoni & Co began the lap, Gavaskar, who was in the middle of a broadcast alongside Neroli Meadows and Kevin Pietersen for Star Sports, moved away and rushed towards the CSK skipper with a marker pen in his hand. As he reached closer to Dhoni, Gavaskar asked for an autograph on his shirt and the former obliged.

After signing Gavaskar’s shirt, Dhoni hugged the batting great who then joined the broadcast back. On being asked about Dhoni’s fondness across the country, the former captain said,

“Who doesn’t love MS Dhoni? What he has done for Indian cricket over the years, it’s been amazing. For me, the most important thing is the kind of role model he has been. There are so many youngsters in India who look up to him. The way he has handled himself is absolutely fantastic.”

Proof that @msdhoni is the legend of legends!During @ChennaiIPL‘s lap of honour for their wonderful fans, #SunilGavaskar rushed to Dhoni and a truly #Yellovemoment was created by the two legends! Tune-in to #IPLOnStar LIVE every day.#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/hzDDdMkYjG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2023

“I borrowed a pen as soon as I heard they are going to do this thing [taking a lap around the Chepauk]. So, I kept it with me. Thank you, so much,” Gavaskar concluded.

CSK’s playoffs qualification chances are still hanging by a thread. They are positioned second on the table and will now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.