'When a Player in Good Form is Given a Chance...': Sunil Gavaskar Tips Yashasvi Jaiswal for International Call-up

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Gavaskar feels that Jaiswal is a technically sound batsman and holds the youngster in high stead. The 73-year-old from Mumbai also explained how a call-up handed to in-form players such as Jaiswal also helps in boosting their confidence

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an absolute revelation in the 2023 edition of the IPL and legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the 21-year-old deserves a call-up to the national side.

Jaiswal has notched up a massive 625 runs in 14 outings this season, at an average of 48.07. The stylish left-handed batsman also brought up his maiden IPL ton this year with a brilliant century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Gavaskar feels that Jaiswal is a technically sound batsman and holds the youngster in high stead for batting through the over and not just being a one-hit wonder at the top of the batting order.

“If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he’s an opener, you’d want him to play 15 overs," Gavaskar said.

“If he scores a century by the time, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That’s why, the way Yashasvi has batted this season and has made me very happy. He’s a technical batter as well," the batting stalwart added.

“I think he’s ready and should be given a chance," he opined.

The 73-year-old from Mumbai also explained how a call-up handed to in-form players such as Jaiswal also helps in boosting their confidence.

“When a player is in form, and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also skyrocketed. Especially in an international debut, there’s always doubt, ‘Am I ready for international standard?’ If your form isn’t good at the time, your doubt increases. So, it’s important to be in form at that time,” Gavaskar elaborated.

    Jaiswal was once again amongst the runs as he registered yet another half-century against the likes of Punjab Kings on Friday as the Rajasthan unit claimed a 4-wicket win over the PBKS.

    The landmark was his fifth half-century of the season, to add to his solitary brilliant century earlier in the campaign. Jaiswal has managed to smash a mammoth 82 fours and 26 sixers this campaign, illustrating the confidence and authority with which the batsman from Suriyawan is playing at the moment.

