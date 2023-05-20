'When a Player in Good Form is Given a Chance...': Sunil Gavaskar Tips Yashasvi Jaiswal for International Call-up

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an absolute revelation in the 2023 edition of the IPL and legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the 21-year-old deserves a call-up to the national side.

Jaiswal has notched up a massive 625 runs in 14 outings this season, at an average of 48.07. The stylish left-handed batsman also brought up his maiden IPL ton this year with a brilliant century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

ALSO READ | IPL Points Table Update After PBKS vs RR Clash

Gavaskar feels that Jaiswal is a technically sound batsman and holds the youngster in high stead for batting through the over and not just being a one-hit wonder at the top of the batting order.

“If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he’s an opener, you’d want him to play 15 overs," Gavaskar said.

“If he scores a century by the time, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That’s why, the way Yashasvi has batted this season and has made me very happy. He’s a technical batter as well," the batting stalwart added.

“I think he’s ready and should be given a chance," he opined.

The 73-year-old from Mumbai also explained how a call-up handed to in-form players such as Jaiswal also helps in boosting their confidence.

“When a player is in form, and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also skyrocketed. Especially in an international debut, there’s always doubt, ‘Am I ready for international standard?’ If your form isn’t good at the time, your doubt increases. So, it’s important to be in form at that time,” Gavaskar elaborated.

ALSO READ| ‘GT and SRH Please Help Us’: Riyan Parag’s Request Goes Viral After RR Beat PBKS

top videos

Jaiswal was once again amongst the runs as he registered yet another half-century against the likes of Punjab Kings on Friday as the Rajasthan unit claimed a 4-wicket win over the PBKS.

The landmark was his fifth half-century of the season, to add to his solitary brilliant century earlier in the campaign. Jaiswal has managed to smash a mammoth 82 fours and 26 sixers this campaign, illustrating the confidence and authority with which the batsman from Suriyawan is playing at the moment.