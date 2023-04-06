Watch: Sunil Narine Outwits Virat Kohli, Varun Chakaravarthy Deceives Faf du Plessis; KKR Spin Duo Derail RCB's Chase

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy combined to lethal effect as Kolkata Knight Riders’ spin duo derailed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase at the Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday. Narine drew first blood for KKR, getting the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli, Varun got the wicket of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, and a couple of overs later, the Bengaluru-based franchise lost half their batters as they slumped to 61-5.

Needing 205 to win, RCB began their chase with a bang as Kohli and Du Plessis stitched together an opening stand of 44 runs but just when it appeared that the Royal Challengers were running away with the contest, KKR’s spin-wizard Narine struck to mark the start of RCB’s collapse.

Narine completely deceived Kohli who was batting at 21 and was looking good but his innings came to an abrupt halt.

KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine Put Royal Challengers Bangalore on Mat

Du Plessis was dismissed just three balls later, Chakravarthy joining hands with Narine, as the Indian youngster got the legendary Proteas batter.

With RCB reeling at 46/2, Glenn Maxwell tried to rebuild, however, he could only score just five runs, as Chakravarthy did his magic to remove Maxwell.

Varun also got the wicket of Harshal Patel shortly afterwards, and Narine got Shahbaz Ahmed in quick succession to rattle the top order of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders made an impact player change as they brought on Suyash Sharma who would take over the mantle from Narine and Chakravarthy. The motto remained the same - ‘spin it to win it!’

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters had no reply to KKR’s spin trio who had reduced Du Plessis’ side to 86/8 after 13 overs. Suyash got rid off Dinesh Karthik and RCB’s impact sub Anuj Rawat to stun the already ailing visiting side.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here