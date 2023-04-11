IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Injured? Fans Worried After SKY Gets Hit on His Eye

Suryakumar Yadav missed an easy catch and injured himself during match number 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the DC innings as Jason Behrendorff bowled a length ball on the middle stump as Axar Patel lofted it straight over the bowler’s head towards long-on.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

SKY lined up to take a regulation catch but seemingly lost the trajectory of the ball in the floodlights as the ball hit his gingers and smashed just over his left eye. The ball eventually was parried over the boundary ropes for a six as Suryakumar Yadav fell clutching his face.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The MI physio rushed over to check on Suryakumar Yadav, after a concussion test and had to be taken off the field for further treatment.

Suryakumar Yadav off the field. Was having fun with the crowd before Axar went bang bang. Ball hit him bang on the face, loud sound of the impact. Looked very ugly. Hope he is okay 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0tjjdItuKs— Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) April 11, 2023

Kya panavati peeche lagi hai surya bhaai ke . 1 mahine se kuch thik nahi ho raha …. Ummeeed karate hai surya bhai thik honge #suryakumaryadav #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/XQKAbVoYXE— Aniket Kamble (@Anikettkamble) April 11, 2023

Have to feel for @surya_14kumar, a few months back he was ruling all formats of the game and now all of sudden, nothing is going his way. #SuryaKumarYadav #SKY— Chiranjeevi (CHIRU) Chalamalasetty (@ChChiranjeevi1) April 11, 2023

Even I would have taken that catch.#SuryakumarYadav’s mental state is in a vacuum. It would require a good inning and few shots from the middle of the bat for him to get back to his groove.On the other hand, #axarpatel is in his zone.#DCvMI — Shwetank (@shwetankbhushan) April 11, 2023

Nothing going right for my man 😔 ..He will rise again we all beleive in Surya ❤️💙#OneFamily #MIvsDC #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/wKJ9srXmrm— Mittansh OP (@Mittansh_op) April 11, 2023

Hope this injury is not serious, get well soon Suryakumar Yadav aka our Surya Dada 💙😭. pic.twitter.com/HH3Ma6YeX4— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 11, 2023

Axar did go on to complete his maiden fifty but eventually fell to Behrendorff with Arshad Khan taking a brilliant catch.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here