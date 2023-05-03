IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Spearhead Mumbai Indians Win Over Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and seven balls to spare at Mohali in the IPL 2023 match between the teams on Wednesday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first as PBKS opened the innings with Prabsiran Singh and captain Shikhar Dhawan walking out to bat.

Mumbai got their first breakthrough of the game as Prabsimran was caught behind by MI keeper Ishan Kishan off Arshad Khan delivery in the second over. The 22-year-old Patiala-born batsman departed after scoring just 9 runs off 7 balls.

Australian Matt Short walked out to bat at number 3 and notched up a 49-run stand alongside Dhawan before the experienced Piyush Chawla scalped the Punjab captain for 30 runs off 20 deliveries.

In came Liam Livingstone to play what would prove to be a crucial innings for the PBKS.

Chawla also got the better of Short in the 12th over of the game as he sent the Aussie back to the pavilion after scoring 27 off 26 deliveries and Jitesh Sharma took his place at the crease.

Livingstone and Jitesh put up a 119-run stand as they picked apart the MI bowling attack. The Englishman remained unbeaten at 82 from 42 deliveries at the end of the innings while Jitesh scored an unbeaten 49 off 27 to propel PBKS to a strong total of 214.

Mumbai came out to bat with Rohit ad Kishan opening up the innings for the team from Maharashtra, but Rohit went back to the pavilion without scoring after being caught out by Short off Rishi Dhawan’s over.

Cameroon Green came in to take the place of Rohit and steadied the innings alongside Kishan, before being sent back to the dugout by Nathan Ellis after managing to score 23 off 18.

Suryakumar Yadav came in with Mumbai at 54/2 and put up an incredible partnership with Kishan as both batsmen scaled the half-ton mark. The Indian duo put up a 116-run stand before Arshdeep Singh took a blinder to dismiss Suyakumar, who had piled up 66 runs off just 31 balls.

Kishan lasted just a short while at the crease after Suryakumar’s dismissal as the 24-year-old headed back to the dugout after scoring 75 off 41 deliveries as he fell victim in Arshdeep’s over.

But the pair’s effort had put their side in a strong position and Tim David and Tilak Verma saw out the game to pick up all points on offer for the Mumbai franchise.

