WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's Starts to Walk Away, Makes EPIC Gesture Towards Narine After Surviving DRS Call

Suryakumar Yadav came up with a hilarious gesture towards Sunil Narine after surviving a DRS call during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. MI defeated KKR by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as the home side dished out a clinical display.

There was an interesting incident that took place in the match as Suryakumar Yadav was saved by a DRS call which he himself believed would not be ruled in his favour.

The middle-order batter started walking away towards the dugout however, once he noticed that the ball was going marginally over the stumps, Suryakumar gave a smile to Narine and they shared a laugh with the Mumbai Indians batter making a gesture towards the KKR bowler.

The incident took place in the third ball of the 16th over of Mumbai’s innings, Suryakumar was facing Sunil when the latter tossed up a fuller delivery which struck the batter on his pads plum in front of the three stumps.

Narine instantly appealed, the on-field umpire didn’t raise his finger so Nitish Rana took a review, albeit hesitantly. While Suryakumar himself wasn’t too sure whether he’d survive, once ultra-edge showed there was no contact with the bat, the Mumbai Indians batter started to walk towards the dugout.

However, while the DRS review was still being checked, the ball tracking showed that the delivery just sailed over the stumps by a whisker, seeing the same, Suryakumar walked back towards the pitch and was seen sharing a laugh about the result of the DRS review with Narine.

Talking about the match, it was a clinical display from Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar Yadav was leading the five-time champs with Rohit Sharma suffering a stomach bug. Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 185/6, but MI chased down the required total with 14 balls to spare.

Venkatesh Iyer smashed a hundred, scoring 104 runs as he propelled KKR to a fightworthy total however, Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty, Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 runs, and Tim David also played a handy knock to get his side to their second win of IPL 2023.

