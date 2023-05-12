IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in Awe of SKY's 100 as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar Applaud from Dugout

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, his maiden hundred, that left Virat Kohli in awe, during Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 57 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

SKY’s powerfull hitting powered Mumbai Indians to 218/5 as Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively.

RCB and India star Virat Kohli took to social media to applaud Suryakumar’s innings, poting: ‘Tula Maanla Bhau’ as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar applauded from the stands. Even GT skipper Hardik Pandya hugged his former teamamte.

The bond between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav is special. pic.twitter.com/GdKQCaOoNj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

Reaction of captain Rohit Sharma when Suryakumar Yadav scored the century.Oh man, what a great and melodious bond they have. pic.twitter.com/33JgCY0P6w — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 12, 2023

Even the GOD OF CRICKET is impressed with Suryakumar Yadav’s magical wristwork while playing his shots. #MIvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/PqAAVWelEF— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 12, 2023

Hardik Pandya hugged Suryakumar Yadav after his incredible century. pic.twitter.com/c3po8hJa3o— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

Fans were left mesmarised by SKY’s strokeplay:

How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat??????#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ZpKyZoHVk4— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

Oh man, it’s unbelievable, it’s incredible.Suryakumar Yadav has scored the century. Oh god pic.twitter.com/FJ0aZltQI9 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 12, 2023

I will always consider myself lucky to have witnessed Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL hundred from the StadiumWhat a player… I repeat..SKY..then daylight..and then the others !! Just keep that in mind ✌️♥️ Best T20 batter in the world pic.twitter.com/Z1tRKSVMIp — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) May 12, 2023

Bowlers trying to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav pic.twitter.com/XDz2aqw96j— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

Repeat After Me :" SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS GREATEST T20 BATTER EVER !" pic.twitter.com/PETmTfOVjw — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 12, 2023

Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/MLsiNJARrP— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 12, 2023

SuryaKumar Yadav completed his century in just 49 balls!!!Are you kidding??? pic.twitter.com/JVGuM88SkC — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 12, 2023

HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.One of the great T20 knocks ever, the beast, the best, What a player. pic.twitter.com/sYbHfxXKi4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is the first Mumbai Indians batter to score an IPL century at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.TAKE A BOW, SURYA! pic.twitter.com/QYeGJyCJNL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

MAIDEN IPL CENTURY BY SURYAKUMAR YADAV.What an innings by Sky, he’s simply unbelievable. A comeback to remember by Surya, he’s showing why he’s the best T20 batter. pic.twitter.com/LmcJhCaOSo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 7 innings in IPL 2023:- 57(26)- 23(12)- 55(29)- 66(31)- 26(22)- 83(35)- 103*(49) A Great in T20 format. pic.twitter.com/J9cqekZuTt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

GT’s star bowler Rashid Khan said that it was hard to bowl to SKY.

“SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievable," he saidat the mid-innigns break.