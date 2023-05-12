CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Playoffs QualificationMI VS GTIndia PakistanPitch ReportYuzvendra Chahal
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in Awe of SKY's 100 as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar Applaud from Dugout
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in Awe of SKY's 100 as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar Applaud from Dugout

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 22:01 IST

Mumbai, India

IPL 2023 MI vs GT: Virat Kohli and rohit Sharma's reaction to Suryakumar Yadav scoring a hundred (AP and Twitter)

IPL 2023 MI vs GT: Virat Kohli and rohit Sharma's reaction to Suryakumar Yadav scoring a hundred (AP and Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPL century that left the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and fans in awe

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, his maiden hundred, that left Virat Kohli in awe, during Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 57 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

SKY’s powerfull hitting powered Mumbai Indians to 218/5 as Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively.

RCB and India star Virat Kohli took to social media to applaud Suryakumar’s innings, poting: ‘Tula Maanla Bhau’ as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar applauded from the stands. Even GT skipper Hardik Pandya hugged his former teamamte.

ALSO WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century, Reaches the Mark With a Six on Final Ball

Fans were left mesmarised by SKY’s strokeplay:

top videos

    GT’s star bowler Rashid Khan said that it was hard to bowl to SKY.

    “SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievable," he saidat the mid-innigns break.

    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
    first published:May 12, 2023, 21:58 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 22:01 IST