'Enjoy the Night, Forget it Tomorrow': Suryakumar Yadav's Mantra After Smashing Maiden IPL Ton

Suryakumar Yadav was pretty happy after helping Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans and the 32-year-old played a big role in the victory having smashed his first IPL century. The official Twitter handle of IPL shared a fun chat session between Surya and Akash Madhwal wherein the former shared his mantra after smashing his maiden IPL ton which helped Mumbai Indians stay alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

The world’s number 1 ranked T20I batter smashed a century in just 49 balls including a last-ball six which notched SKY his first-ever ton in IPL.

Speaking about the last ball six, Yadav said that he keeps practising the same shots and was delighted to be able to pull it off, he also added that he pumped up to come out to bat whenever given the opportunity.

Akash also quizzed Suryakumar how he felt after getting his first-ever century in IPL, to which the middle-order batter replied that he was delighted to have his family in the stands, particularly his wife Devisha Shetty who had missed SKY’s previous 3 centuries at the international level.

“I felt good to see my family, most importantly to see Devisha seated there, she had missed my 3 international hundreds, she wasn’t there to attend those games. Felt happy, now people won’t be able to say that she came and that’s why I couldn’t score a century," said Surya.

Later in the chat, Surya was seen wishing Akash best for his future and he also gave the youngster a mantra saying, “Enjoy the night, forget it tomorrow," to keep the bowler humble.

Madhwal picked up 3 wickets in his spell, allowing Mumbai Indians to restrict Gujarat to a total of 191/8 thus sealing a 27-run win.

Earlier, SKY’s century had propelled MI to 218/5, and their winning margin should have been much greater but Rashid Khan had other plans as the Afghanistan player smashed 79 runs to take GT ever so close to the required target of 219.