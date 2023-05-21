'Not Thinking Too Much About Team India Selection', Says KKR Revelation Rinku Singh After Stunning Season

Kolkata Knight Rider’s IPL 2023 campaign ended with a narrow 1-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

One player who was amongst the thick of things, as he has been for KKR this season, was Rinku Singh, who ensured that the game would go down to the very last over with his exhilarating, unbeaten 67-run innings off just 33 deliveries, which helped the Kolkata faithful hold on to some hope.

A lot of talk about the youngster from Aligargh being called up to don the Indian colours at some level is rife, but the 25-year-old left-hander said that he isn’t thinking too much about the selection as of now.

“It feels good to have a season like this. I’m not thinking too much about the Indian team selection. Now when I head home, I will go back to my routine practice, the gym. I will just keep doing my work," Rinku said after the thriller against LSG.

Rinku has had an incredible season and became a household name following his awe-inspiring knock against Gujarat Titans earlier in the season, in which he guided his KKR side to a win over the defending champions as he smashed five sixers in the final five deliveries of the game.

The attacking batsman said that his blinder against the holders, which will probably go down as one of the finest finishes in the history of the tournament, earned him a lot of respect and recognition.

“My family is very happy. People used to know me before. The last few knocks I played, people started to know about me. But ever since I hit those five sixes in the game against GT, I’ve started to get a lot more respect and many more have started to recognize me. So it feels good," he expressed.

Rinku has notched up 474 runs in the campaign with four fifties to his name. He managed to clear the ropes with 29 sixers in all this season in addition to his 31 fours.