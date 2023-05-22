'Possibly his Last Tournament': Renowned IPL Coach Makes Huge Prediction on Dinesh Karthik's IPL Future

Following a terrific season last year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showed faith in Dinesh Karthik and retained him for the IPL 2023. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter couldn’t replicate what he did in the previous edition. In 14 matches, Karthik could only muster 140 runs at a below-par average of 11.67. Moreover, on Sunday night, he secured a golden duck in what was the last league game of RCB which they lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets and got knocked out of the tournament. Karthik now has the most number of ducks in IPL history – 17, out of which 4 were secured this season.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has reckoned that the IPL 2023 could be Karthik’s last season, given his disappointing performances. Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, Moody said the veteran stumper has had an average and might not continue next year.

“Dinesh Karthik had a very average tournament and you just wonder whether this is possibly his last tournament,” Moody told ESPN Cricinfo.

RCB were required to defeat GT in order to qualify for the playoffs. Riding on Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century, Faf du Plessis & Co set the defending champions a 198-run target. But a blazing ton by Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar’s fantastic fifty sunk the RCB ship. The loss knocked the Royal Challengers out of the season, confirming the qualification of Mumbai Indians with 16 points.

Despite the elimination, Moody underlined several positives for the franchise. He praised the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell for being among the runs this season and also mentioned Mohammed Siraj’s success with the new ball.

“There is a lot to like over what they have done this year, Virat Kohli returning to his best and Faf du Plessis in incredible form at the top of the order, great leadership from him as well. Mohammed Siraj bowling exceptionally well, throughout the whole tournament, Maxwell has also done enough, it is definitely a tick.”

The league stage of IPL 2023 came to an end with RCB’s loss in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The playoffs commence on Tuesday with reigning champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier in Chennai. The Eliminator will be played at the same venue between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.