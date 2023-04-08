IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Prithvi Shaw Miss Out in Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals star opener Prithvi Shaw failed to get a chance in the team’s XI for the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Delhi Capitals won the toss on Saturday but Shaw was missing from the Playing XI and was put on the bench as a substitute player for the crucial match.

The David Warner-led side has not opened their account on the points table yet with back-to-back defeats in the first two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Shaw struggled against the pace and was dismissed for 12 by Mark Wood in LSG clash, while he scored just 7 against the defending champions before Mohammed Shami got the better of him.

Manish Pandey got the chance in the XI in place of Shaw, however, it is highly likely that the latter will come in as Impact Player in the second innings in place of Khaleel Ahmed or any other bowler.

Warner at the toss announced the changes in the side for the crucial clash.

“Hopefully we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well for Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in," he added.

While Shaw became a talking point on Twitter as the fans also started predicting that DC might use him as an Impact Player.

The meme which was saying we play both Sarfaraz and Prithvi Shaw in our team doesn’t hold true today for DC. #IPL2023— Рramod. (@Cric_Pramod) April 8, 2023

Manish Pandey is ten times better fielder than Prithvi Shaw so why are people fuming or confused on Manish selection in X1 ahead of Prithvi.— Vikram 🏏⚽ (@shortarmpull) April 8, 2023

Prithvi Shaw dropped loooolGuy was supposed to be Delhi’s icon and their next captain— shford (@bpestrange) April 8, 2023

Prithvi Shaw ll come in as impact player.a 23 yr old is chosen as impact player because of his fielding/fitness. guess Indian setup has done the right thing by not picking Shaw. — . (@_Square_Peg_) April 8, 2023

Impact rule still out of reach of many’s knowledge. Prithvi shaw will come as impact player and surely will open with warner.— Rahul Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Grahul301099) April 8, 2023

Prithvi Shaw dropped after 2 GamesChalo, atleast Ponting is serious#RRvDC https://t.co/eLp3FEXdtR — SN Alvorny (@Alvorny) April 8, 2023

Today Prithvi Shaw will get to fulfill his childhood dream. No fielding only batting. 😂😂#RRvDC— Mourinho (@Holymourinho) April 8, 2023

The 23-year-old opener has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons as a complaint has been filed against him by Sapna Gill before the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai with the social media influencer seeking FIR to be registered against the India cricketer for allegedly assaulting her with a bat and molesting her outside a club in Andheri.

