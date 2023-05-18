'Umran Malik Has X factor, Bowls at 150kph, But I Don't Know..': Markram Gives 'Worrisome' Reply on SRH Pacer

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram gave a rather cryptic reply on Umran Malik’s absence from the playing XI as SRH lined up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

Malik has played just 7 matches this season for the Orange Army having contributed 5 wickets but hasn’t played a single game in the month of May. The tear-away pacer was left out of the playing XI once again as SRH hosted RCB.

Quizzed about Malik’s absence, the Sunrisers captain gave a rather bizarre reply, saying he wasn’t too sure what was happening ‘behind the scenes’.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle led the reactions to the astonishing remark from Markram who supposedly didn’t have a clue why Malik was kept out of action.

“We would’ve looked to bat ourselves, our bowlers have been our stronger suit. A couple of changes: Harry Brook comes back in, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish, the debutant, are in. (About Umran Malik) Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he’s a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don’t really what’s about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor.. Lots of pride to play for. Guys are full of energy and determination," said Markram after losing the toss against RCB.

The South African batter’s words didn’t go down well with fans many of whom questioned Markram’s tactics.

“It is a bit worrisome when the captain says “I don’t know what is about behind the scenes……" I have been perplexed about Umran Malik not getting a game too," read the tweet from Bhogle.

What’s it with Sunrisers Hyderabad and their captains? Something always seems amiss.Still trying to wrap my head around what Markram said about Umran. Which captain says things like — I don’t know what’s happening (behind the scenes) in my team? Weird!! — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) May 18, 2023

Aiden Markram on Umran Malik’s exclusion from SRH Playing XI:“Not too sure, to be honest. Certainly, he’s a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes." This is shocking! Absolutely baffling! Why does the captain have… — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 18, 2023

SRH is out of IPL 2023 but still they are not giving chances to Umran Malik ‍♂️SRH management surely doesn’t believe in team building for the future and this explains their bad performance for last 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/Zv9sZ70BAu — Utsav (@utsav045) May 18, 2023

How does Markram not know what’s up with Umran Malik behind the scenes? Been a weird season, with weird vibes from SRH.— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad had 2 changes in their playing XI against RCB with Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi returning to the side.