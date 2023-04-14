IPL 2023: Unchanged Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bowl Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma Returns

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Friday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Aiden Markram failed to guess the flip of the coin right and Rana was quick to choose to bowl first on a green track where there might not be much assistance for the spinners.

Meanwhile, KKR didn’t make any change to their winning combination from the last match as Venkatesh Iyer is expected to come once again as Impact Player in the second innings in place of any bowler.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad did make a change to their side as Abhishek Sharma returned to the XI in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar who failed to create any impact in the first three matches.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain suggested that the dew is expected to affect the game which is the reason why he chose to bowl first against SRH.

“We’ll bowl first. We’ve been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today," Rana said at the toss.

While SRH skipper Markam said that it is expected to be a high-scoring wicket as they will look to post a big score in front of the hosts.

“Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar. I don’t think we’ll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we’ll try our best to defend," Makram said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

