IPL 2023: Unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl, Rohit Sharma Back to Lead Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Aiden Markram said that SRH have not made any changes to their side.

“We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We’ll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them," Aiden Markram said after winning the toss.

Rohit Sharma said MI have made one change, bringing in Jason Behrendorff in place of Duan Jansen.

It’s been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He’s okay to go now," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

When asked about MI’s bowling, Rohit said: " It’s work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL, under pressure situations as well. They’ve come a long way in the last two games. They’ve shown glimpses that they can handle the pressure which is a good sign."

SRH vs MI Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Subs: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Subs: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod

