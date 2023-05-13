Watch: Chaos as Crowd Disruption Forces SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match to be Halted After Controversial No-ball Decision

The IPL 2023 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants was halted for several minutes after a reported disruption caused by crowd during the 19th over of the SRH innings at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

A high full toss by Avesh Khan was called no-ball by the on-field umpire which SRH batter Abdul Samad insid-edged for a single.

LSG though reviewed the decision and strangely, the TV umpire adjudged the delivery as fair reasoning that the batter was slightly crouched while facing the delivery which the ball-tracker predicted would have gone well over the stumps.

Samad and his batting partner Heinrich Klaasen weren’t happy with the latter chatting with the on-field umpire, expressing his frustration.

The contest then resumed before Avesh bowled a short ball which Klaasen top-edged for a four.

Spectators sitting right behind the LSG crowd got involved causing disruption with the match being halted.

Simon Doull who was on-air during that incident, termed it as a ‘little crowd issue’.

Klaasen was out in the same over on 47 off 29 before SRH finished their innings with a competitive 182/6.

“Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," a frustrated Klaasen said during an interaction with the broadcasters.

It’s not clear what exactly angered the LSG dug-out.

SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first but the hosts lost two wickets inside the Powerplay despite a rapid start.

LSG then landed regular blows and at one stage, SRH had lost half their side for 115 before Klaasen and Samad joined forces to add 58 runs for the sixth wicket.

Klaasen struck three fours and as many sixes during his innings to provide the necessary push in the slog overs. Samad played a decent hand as well, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 25.