'He's Fitter, More Confident And The...': Hardik Pandya Lauds Vijay Shankar After Match-winning Fifty

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was full of praise for Vijay Shankar after the middle order batter smashed a timely fifty to take GT to a convincing 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After Shubman Gill’s 49-run knock, and Pandya’s 26-run inning, Gujarat were in a spot of bother when the star duo departed in quick succession while GT were chasing 180 against KKR.

Shankar came out to bat and was joined by David Miller and they stitched together a match-winning partnership for the defending IPL champs, with Pandya expecting big things from Shankar after his 24-ball 51.

“He’s fitter, more confident and the amount of hard work he’s done is terrific. Going forward, you’ll see a lot of Vijay Shankar, I always believe in my life that good guys go to good places, I’m very happy," said Pandya in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Noor Ahmad and Joshua Little were the pick of the bowlers as they both contributed two wickets each and Hardik was full of praise for the two youngsters on a day when Rashid Khan conceded more than 50 runs in his spell.

“They got us back into the game and kept us in the game (on Noor and Little), because the way Gurbaz batted, we were bowling good balls, but it was a long time I saw a batter playing with such conviction and clarity of thought. I would have taken 180 on that pitch especially after someone had made a 39-ball 81," added the 29-year-old.

The Indian all-rounder further stated, “Down the line in the group, we know that we’ll have to play good cricket to win the game, that’s the humbleness which has kept us in good stead. Everyone wants to contribute, but they accept difficult positions and want to come out on top. It’s all about playing good cricket consistently, irrespective of a win or a loss."

After their latest victory, Gujarat climbed back to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from 8 matches ahead of their next outing against bottom-placed Delhi Capitals on 2 May.

