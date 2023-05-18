'Never Been a Guy Who Plays Fancy Shots..': Virat Kohli Hints at WTC Final Preparation After Hitting Century for RCB

Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books as he notched his sixth IPL century on Thursday when he smashed a six against Sunrisers Hyderabad and breach the three-figure mark equalling Chris Gayle’s record for most tons in the history of IPL.

Kohli smashed a hundred in 62 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore pick up a crucial win over SRH to stay alive and kicking in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.

Speaking after his match-winning knock, Kohli hinted that he’s already keeping the World Test Championship final in mind, shedding light on one of the reasons why he doesn’t play too many fancy shots.

“I’ve never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It’s Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique," said Kohli after winning the Player of the Match award for his breathtaking knock.

Team India are set to lock horns with Australia in the final of WTC which will take place in London at the Oval from June 7-11.

The century would have pleased the 34-year-old who had a quiet few games recently and he touched upon the same, saying that he doesn’t think too much about what people talk about him.

“Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf’s been on a different level. I’ve had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn’t transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records. I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside," added Virat.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis also broke the record for the most runs by an opening pair in the history of IPL, and speaking about his bonding with the South African legend, Virat joked that the tattoos were one of the reasons why they worked wonders together.

“I think it’s the tattoos. It’s been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact," added the talismanic batter.

Virat Kohli also praised the crowd in Hyderabad who turned up in large numbers to support RCB.

“Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can’t create this. I haven’t forced anyone to support me. It’s an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people," he concluded.