'All Rise for the King': Sachin, Yuvraj & Other Indian Legends Shower Praise on Kohli After Ton vs SRH

Virat Kohli on Thursday night altered the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books with his 6th century that came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) needed to chase a tricky total of 187 to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs. A 172-run stand between Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis made the job easier as RCB won the contest by 8 wickets, jumping back into the top four on the points table.

The followers of the game witnessed a classic Kohli knock which included 4 maximums and 12 boundaries. He was on 47 off 31 balls at the end of the 10th over after which he shifted gears and started taking the SRH bowlers to the cleaners. After denting the economies of the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Dagar, Kohli took on his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, smashing his for four boundaries in the 15th over.

Scoring 53 runs in 29 balls, Kohli notched up his 6th IPL ton with a six and equaled Chris Gayle’s record for most hundred in the history of the tournament. The former RCB skipper garnered massive praise from fans and legends of the game for his fabulous knock in a must-win game.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his intent with the bat in hand. He further highlighted how the former and current skippers of RCB ran between the wicket during the stiff chase.

“It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership,” Sachin tweeted.

It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a… pic.twitter.com/YpIFVroZfi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

“186 wasn’t a big enough total for the way they both batted,” he added.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated Kohli on his record IPL hundred and also complimented Du Plessis for having a great season.

“6th IPL century in style. #ViratKohli at his best . And what a great season for Faf,” wrote Sehwag.

6th IPL century in style. #ViratKohli at his best . And what a great season for Faf. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/a4cQhm9R0d— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023

Here are some more appreciation posts from the legends of Indian cricket:

All rise for the King what a spectacular innings @imVkohli a treat to watch! @RCBTweets #RCBvsSRH— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 18, 2023

What a day of cricket! @imVkohli brings up yet another magnificent century, showcasing his class and determination. True batting genius! And a huge shout out to @faf1307 for an absolute gem of an innings ❤️#RCBvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lJo3zL0AzA— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 18, 2023

KING for a reason!! What a by the chase master @imVkohli!! Truly at his lethal best tonight!! The best opening pair of the @IPL #Kohli & @faf1307 successfully delivers when it mattered the most!! Feeling for Klaasen who was pure KLASS!! @mdsirajofficial was superb too!!— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 18, 2023

That was proper Vintage Kohli knock.What an incredible day for the fans to witness two top-quality T20 centuries on the same night. Klassen-Kohli.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 18, 2023

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2023

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.