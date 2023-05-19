WATCH: Unlike Lucknow, Post-match Scenes in Hyderabad involving Kohli, SRH youngsters is Winning Internet

A few weeks ago, Virat Kohli was in the limelight after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s marginal victory in Lucknow. It was chaos all around as the star batter had a heated exchange with some of the Lucknow Super Giants team members on the field. Comes May 18 when Kohli smashed his first IPL century since 2019 and led RCB to a sweet victory. But this time around, the post-match scenes were much more friendly and awe-inspiring.

RCB needed to chase 187 so as to remain valid in the playoff race. The target looked huge but a 172-run stand between Kohli and Faf du Plessis made it look easier. In due course, the former skipper scored 100 off 63 balls, with the help of 4 sixes and 12 boundaries. The entire RCB dugout was on its feet, bowing down to Kohli’s supremacy.

The craze for the star India batter was also among youngsters in the SRH camp. Following the conclusion of the game, the likes of Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, and Sanvir Singh came up to Kohi to get their jerseys and caps signed by the Indian batting stalwart. The video of the interaction was shared by IPL on its official Twitter account which has garnered massive attention from fans.

“Some memorable souvenirs and infinite inspiration in there. Spirit of Cricket,” tweeted IPL.

With the hundred against SRH, Kohli equaled the record of Chris Gayle for most hundreds in IPL. Speaking about his innings after collecting the Player of the Match award, the former RCB skipper said he ‘does not care what anyone says on the outside’ on his not-so-great strike rate in the IPL.

“I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“When you are in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I have done that for a long period of time, it is not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. I take pride in playing according to the situation,” he added.

The victory has kept RCB in playoff contention. They will face Gujarat Titans in the last game of the league stage on Sunday evening in Bengaluru.