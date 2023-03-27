IPL 2023: Chris Gayle Puts on Dancing Shoes, Virat Kohli Reacts as RCB Fans Give Stellar Welcome to Legends

Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted the RCB Unbox event on Sunday, March 26 as they unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign and a jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium gave a rapturous welcome to the legendary trio of AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

Kohli himself shared a video as he arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB’s first practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 season, with fans giving a grand welcome to De Villiers and Gayle.

In the video shared by Virat, he showed his followers glimpses of RCB’s home stadium packed to the roof as De Villiers and Gayle joined him at the venue. While Gayle appeared to be in his jolly best mood, as he did the Gangnam-style dance moves, the Proteas legend was seen sharing a laugh with the former Indian captain.

ALSO READ| ‘Today I Know What it Feels Like to be Winning’: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur After Mumbai Indians Become WPL 2023 Champions

“Nothing just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans," wrote Virat Kohli on Instagram sharing the first glimpses of RCB’s return to Bengaluru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The post went viral in no time and crossed 2 million likes within 9 hours. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the video, by posting a couple of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, it will be more than 3 years since RCB played in front of their fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to the Covid-19 IPL was held at separate venues inside secure bio-bubbles.

ALSO READ| ‘A Dream Come True, Speechless!’: Shaika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia Ecstatic After Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2023

IPL 2023 will see the return of the home-and-away format with a total of 74 matches set to take place in 12 venues as per reports.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on April 2.

The franchise led by Faf du Plessis finished fourth in the league standings last season and went on to qualify for the playoffs. They even eliminated Lucknow Super Giants but fell short against Rajasthan Royals in the second Eliminator.

RCB will hope to go all the way in IPL 2023 and try to end their wait for the much-awaited IPL trophy that has eluded them so far.

Get the latest Cricket News here