IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined Heavily for Breaching Code of Conduct During CSK Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 24, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday in Bengaluru. He has been docked 10 percent of his match fees for the offence.

As stated by the official IPL release, the former RCB captain has admitted to the ‘Level 1’ offence under Article 2.2 of the tournament’s code of conduct.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the official release read.

“Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Virat’s exuberant celebration following CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube’s dismissal has possibly led the former to get fined by the match referee. The incident happened in the 17th over when Dube played a mistimed shot off Wayne Parnell’s delivery. The ball went straight into the hands of Mohammed Siraj near the boundary line.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after being asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

Conway blasted a 43-ball 83, hitting six boundaries and six maximums as he and Dube, who smacked 52 off 27, smashed two fours and six maximums as CSK set up a big score of 226/6 in 20 overs. Conway first put on 74 runs for the second wicket with Rahane then shared an 80-run partnership with Dube.\

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

With this win, CSK moved into the third spot with six points from five matches, tied with Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings with the same number of points. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points from five matches.

