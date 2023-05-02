After Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq Slams Virat Kohli, Pushes His Hand Away in a Heated Exchange - WATCH

The post-match scenes at Lucknow Ekana’s Stadium on Monday night were extremely fierce and dramatic. After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the hosts, Lucknow Super Giants, the crowd witnessed a new chapter of the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rivalry. Both of them got engaged in a heated exchange and it carried out in such a way that other players and support staff had to intervene.

It all happened after the game when the players shook hands as is customary after a game of cricket. Soon, a gentle handshake turned into a verbal spat and it was fury all over. After the Gambhir-Kohli episode, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq came into the picture and exchanged a few words with the RCB batter while shaking hands.

ALSO READ| Watch: Tempers Flare as Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Get Into a Fiery Argument Before Being Separated

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media in which Naveen could be seen yelling at Kohli. The Afghan bowler even expressed his displeasure by jerking Kohli’s hands away which left the latter furious. Before the RCB batter could step forward and reply to the act, Glenn Maxwell came in between them and tried to calm down the things.

Naveen had a go at Virat! This reminded me of the argument he had with Amir and Afridi in the Lanka Premier League. I was there with Galle Gladiators and he was completely calm in the interview after that.Never change, Naveen Ul Haq 😂 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gXqMYF2SId — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023

Virat Kohli vs Navin-ul-Haq in 17th Over.FULL FIGHT!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/BSMGgeKNCv— HBD ROHIT. ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 1, 2023

Kohli was animated throughout Lucknow’s chase on Monday evening. With every wicket down, the former skipper was either shouting out loud or gesturing something toward the crowd at the Ekana Stadium. That probably led to the entire episode which left the experts and fans talking about it.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Kohli and Gambhir have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came head-to-head back in 2013 when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field.

But before this violent drama, RCB bowlers did an exceptional job to bundle out LSG for 108 to win the game by 18 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to script Bangalore’s win.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here