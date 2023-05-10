IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Glorious Gesture for Suryakumar Yadav During MI vs RCB Match Wins the Internet | WATCH

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were embroiled in one of the most controversial moments in IPL history when the pair had a faceoff in the IPL 2020 season but fast forward three years, Kohli was full of respect for Suryakumar after the Mumbai Indians batter smashed 83 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help MI win the match by 6 wickets.

Suryakumar won the Player of the Match award after accumulating his highest-ever score in IPL, smashing 83 in just 35 balls including 7 boundaries and 6 sixes, taking RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

The 32-year-old helped MI chase down the 200-run target in just 16.3 overs, thus giving the five-time IPL champs a massive win which not only helped boost their net run rate but also secure two valuable points in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.

Surya was instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ victory as he smashed yet another half-century in a winning cause for his side, but after the world’s number 1 ranked T20I batter was dismissed, he received a glorious sendoff from his compatriot Virat Kohli.

The duo have come a long way since their stare-off all those years ago, now sharing the same dressing room for Team India, Surya and Kohli have grown fond of each other.

Their bond was there for all to see as the former Indian skipper hugged and congratulated SKY for his match-winning knock.

Watch Virat Kohli giving a hug to Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning knock:

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first, after which RCB were able to score 199/6, courtesy of skipper Faf du Plessis’ 65-run knock in 41 balls. Glenn Maxwell also smashed 68 in just 33 balls while Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kedar Jadhav also made valuable contributions.

In reply, Ishan Kishan got the hosts off to a fiery start with his blistering 21-ball 42 after which Surya took over the responsibility on his shoulders and got his side over the line with help from Nehal Wadhera who also smashed a fifty.

