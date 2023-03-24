There’s lot of Room to Get to My Best, Which Hopefully Happens During IPL 2023: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has finished the 3-match ODI series against Australia on a promising note with a fifty against Steve Smith’s side even though the visitors won the series 2-1. The former Indian skipper is now looking forward to giving his ‘best’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023.

Last season wasn’t the best for the ex-RCB captain wherein he could manage just one fifty in 15 appearances last term. Despite Kohli’s struggles the Bengaluru-based franchise managed to reach the IPL 2022 playoffs wherein they eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before bowing out to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Ahead of RCB’s IPL 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 2, Kohli has joined up with the franchise for completing the pre-season training camp.

The 34-year-old revealed that he was looking forward to playing in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium after a gap of 3 years and after a long time, he had joined the pre-season so early, nearly a week before the season kicks-off.

“It’s one of the things that I’m really excited about, I think the last time I came so early was probably in 2017 where I was going through rehab and had to take care of my shoulder. I haven’t gotten to Bangalore to 9 or 10 days before a game and the only reason is to be part of the first practice session which will be open to the fans," said Virat in a chat with RCB.

“I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” - Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IJvTf8W1jt— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2023

The talismanic batter opened up on how he took a break from cricket last year before the Asia Cup and how it helped him find his best form once again, and since then Kohli has scored five centuries, taking his overall tally to 75 international tons.

“It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways when I was exhausted. I needed to connect myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under the scrutiny all the time," stated Kohli.

He continued, “Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover the excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity, nothing was pressure."

He further revealed that despite all the accolades, he believes that there is still scope for improvement and hopefully that will happen during the IPL 2023 season.

“The results followed. I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I’m back to playing the way I do, there’s still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play. That would help the team," added Virat Kohli.

