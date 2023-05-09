IPL 2023: Another Dig at Virat Kohli? Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram Story During MI vs RCB Gets Twitter Buzzing

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posted a cryptic Instagram story while watching the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday from his hotel room. The Afghan paceman was involved in an on-field altercation with RCB batting maestro Virat Kohli earlier this season which grabbed many eyeballs. The two cricketers locked horns on the field during the LSG vs RCB IPL match in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Naveen on Tuesday, posted a story on Instagram during MI vs RCB match right after Kohli’s wicket in the first over. The Instagram story featured mangoes in the foreground while Piyush Chawal was on the TV.

Many cricket fans on Twitter felt that it was a dig at Kohli who failed to score against Mumbai and was dismissed in the first over for just 1.

Live Score MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Updates

Naveen UL haq celebrating Virat Kohli’s wicket 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ia0guczSbr— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 9, 2023

Naveen ul haq is supporting Mumbai Indians tonight and posted this story after the fall of RCB’s first wicket.Man this is getting wild. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rYBgK7Rw3v — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 9, 2023

Naveen ul haq’s insta story after Kohli got out for 1(4)😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RIw4Y5yISe— ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 9, 2023

Naveen Ul Haq Insta Story after Kohli’s WicketThis Game is Not Going to End #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/jtrwi19TXi — `ash MSDian (@ashMSDIAN7) May 9, 2023

It was not an ideal outing for in-form Kohli as he was caught behind for just 1 on Tuesday. The batting maestro charged down the ground on Jason Behrendorff’s delivery but failed to time it well and edged it behind the stumps to Ishan Kishan who forced the captain to take a successful DRS.

Earlier, Kohli also posted a couple of Instagram stories during GT vs LSG match, where he hailed the Gujarat Titans stars Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, the second leg of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a heated affair. Possibly miffed by LSG’s celebrations after their win at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first leg, Kohi was on a mission of giving it back and was spotted exchanging words with Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read | ‘Time Travel is Possible’: Fans Believe They Spotted MS Dhoni f 2040 Watching CSK’s IPL Match

top videos

The Afghanistan pacer was seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here