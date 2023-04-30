IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Posts a Photo With His 'Partner in Cringy Jokes' Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli posted a photo with skipper Faf du Plessis on Instagram indicating the reason behind their big laughs in the image was a cringe joke. Kohli shares a great camaraderie with the Proteas batter both on and off the field. The two also open the innings together for RCB and have already been involved in several big partnerships for RCB.

Kohli, who is known for his witty captions, wrote, “Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes @faf1307," while uploading the photo with Du Plessis.

Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes 😆 @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/7uNZQwvyg7— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2023

In the photo, Kohli and Du Plessis were seen having a fun conversation with RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis has played as an Impact Player for Bangalore in the last three matches as Kohli took over the captaincy charge in his absence. The 34-year-old Indian led the franchise to two wins but RCB lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both Du Plessis and Kohli have been in tremendous form this season and leading the Orange Cap charts with the Proteas sitting at the top followed by the Indian.

Meanwhile, Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. The RCB stand-in skipper scored 54 runs. completed his fifty in 33 balls and had earlier notched an outstanding record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as well. On Wednesday, April 26, Virat became the first player to score 3000 runs at the iconic venue in Bengaluru in the shortest format.

The 34-year-old was brutally honest after RCB’s dismal performance in the fielding department and admitted that after dropping some crucial catches in the outfield and allowing KKR to score 200/5 in 20 overs, they were deservedly on the losing side.

“To be honest we handed them the game. We did deserve to lose. We handed them a victory. We were certainly not up to standard. If you look at the game, we didn’t capitalize our chances. We dropped a few chances which cost us 25-30 runs,” said Virat while speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB played their penultimate match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, they are set to play the next five matches on the road before returning to Bengaluru for one final time this season on May 21.

