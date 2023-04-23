'Siraj Bowling as Well as I've Ever Seen': Virat Kohli Praises RCB Pacer, Offers Big Update on Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was full of praise for Mohammed Siraj after RCB’s 7-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the stand-in captain also dropped a big hint on Josh Hazlewood’s much-awaited return from injury.

Hazlewood has joined the RCB camp however, after a prolonged injury, the Bengaluru-based franchise doesn’t want to rush him back and cause a relapse that’s why they’re being patient with the star pacer however, Virat hinted that he might be available for RCB’s next match.

Siraj meanwhile continued to shine and earned high praise from his skipper after dismissing Jos Buttler on a duck during RCB’s win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Kohli said that Siraj is in the best form of his life, and has been leading RCB’s pace attack in Hazlewood’s absence.

“Phenomenal, he’s got him (Jos Buttler) out in the past and he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen. Running in with the new ball he shows that intent and the confidence, he has the Purple Cap and for good reason. He’s leading the attack and hopefully Josh comes in next game," revealed Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harshal Patel also played a key role in RCB’s victory, with 20 runs needed from the final over, the Indian pacer conceded 10 runs from the first three balls but dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin on the fourth ball to bring his side back in the driving seat.

“He (Harshal) always bowls the tough overs, not easy at Chinnaswamy. He’s closed out games against DC and today as well. So massive credit to the way he has performed. We trust him to deliver at the death. Whenever Hazlewood comes in, we might look like a different attack," added Kohli.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis both scored fifties and helped RCB reach 189 runs, Kohli also praised the marquee batters.

“The counter-attack from Maxi and Faf was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs. We thought 160 might be enough but the way they batted helped us to 190," stated the 34-year-old.

