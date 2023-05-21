Virat Kohli's Record 100: AB de Villiers Says 'When We Need Him...', Chris Gayle Bows Down to the King

Virat Kohli scored his seventh Indian Premier League hundred, his second on the trot, in match number 70, the last of the league phase, of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

Kohli’s former RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers took to social media to write: “Virat is there when we need him!"

Virat is there when we need him!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 21, 2023

Back in the JioCinema studio, Chris Gayle bowed down to King Kohli.

Chris Gayle bows down to King Kohli after his 7th century.- The King and Universe Boss! pic.twitter.com/fvlyqGjD9a — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

ALSO READ | RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Sets New IPL Record With 7th Century Against Gujarat Titans

Here is how IPL and other teams reacted to Kohli’s century:

Virat Kohli is coming for the cup.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 21, 2023

Kohli’s contemporaries and former stars too hailed the King:

100 number 82 from the real king @imVkohli what a inning in must win game. true champion and inspiration for many people .— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 21, 2023

Back to back IPL centuries. Just a master of his surroundings right now. It is very reminiscent of 2016 Virat Kohli. Greatness personified.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 21, 2023

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s ton:

7TH IPL CENTURY BY KING KOHLI…!!!Back to back centuries, both in must win games. This is King Kohli at his very best. What a knock, this is all class. Take a bow, Virat! pic.twitter.com/jznP3hH38w — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

HISTORY - VIRAT KOHLI HAS SCORED MOST HUNDREDS IN IPL.In a must win game, he became the God of RCB, what a player, stand up & salute the master. pic.twitter.com/cSDwP0FGwt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

VIRAT KOHLI HAS MOST CENTURIES IN THE HISTORY OF THE IPL - 7. pic.twitter.com/CmiNfZt2dp— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-getter by an Indian in IPL 2023.He is ruling IPL. pic.twitter.com/Wv4dVVbvgd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

HISTORY - VIRAT KOHLI HAS NOW MOST HUNDREDS IN IPL HISTORY - 7* HUNDREDS.THE GOAT OF WORLD CRICKET. pic.twitter.com/ah5trQPyqC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

Wickets kept falling, but he stayed.Scored back-to-back 100 in two must-win games.He is a man of big occasions. truly a GOAT @imVkohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A61DpWadRE— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) May 21, 2023

Most hundreds in IPL history:Virat Kohli - 7*Chris Gayle - 6 Virat Kohli you’re GOAT. pic.twitter.com/K7wUNxK7qY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

When the lights are brightest, Pressure is highest, Crowds are the loudest, The best will arrive, The strongest will survive, The greatest will thriveKing Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/2ov10dMwQv — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 21, 2023

top videos

At the mid-innings break, Kohli said he is playing his ‘best T20 cricket again’.

“Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket," Kohli said.