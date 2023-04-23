IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Registers Second Golden Duck in a Row Wearing RCB's Special Green Jersey

It seems like Virat Kohli and the Green Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey is not an ideal match as the 34-year-old registered a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday. It was the second time in a row when Kohli got out on the first ball while donning the green RCB jersey. While last season it was the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Sunday, pacer Trent Boult started the proceedings with the new ball for Rajasthan Royals and he pitched it up for Kohli who missed it completely and got plumb in front of the wicket.

While last season it was Jagadeesha Suchith who got the better of the star RCB batter who had an underwhelming last season. He got caught by former SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

RCB showcase their commitment towards green initiatives by wearing Green jerseys in one of their matches.

The Green Game was conceived in 2011 and since then RCB have dedicated one of their home matches to the ‘Go Green’ initiatives to spread awareness and the need for a cleaner and greener environment.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s wicket on Sunday was Trent Boult’s 100 scalp in the Indian Premier League as he continued his imperious form with the ball this season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2023 match at M.A Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

While RR stuck to the same playing XI, RCB made one change as David Willey came in for Wayne Parnell.

On the other hand, RCB stand-in captain Kohli said the regular skipper Faf du Plessis continues to play as an impact substitute.

“It was pretty easy to choose, we’d have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn’t say that to Sanju, but I’m very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted," Kohli said.

On captaining the team, Virat said: “They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing. So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. Faf continues to play as an impact sub."

