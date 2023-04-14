CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KKR VS SRH PAK VS NZ T20KKR VS SRH Dream11MS DhoniPAK VS NZ Dream11
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Ricky Ponting's Son Meets Virat Kohli, Bats in Nets; DC Coach Jokes 'Available on Saturday?'
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Ricky Ponting's Son Meets Virat Kohli, Bats in Nets; DC Coach Jokes 'Available on Saturday?'

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 16:14 IST

Bengaluru, India

Virat Kohli meets Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher William Ponting (Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Virat Kohli meets Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher William Ponting (Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Ricky Ponting's son met up with Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals shared an adorable video of Fletcher William batting in the nets

Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher William Ponting met up with Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 14. Kohli was seen sharing a laugh with the Aussie legend, while Ponting’s son also batted in the nets and the Delhi Capitals coach jokingly asked him whether he was available to face off against RCB.

Delhi Capitals shared an adorable video of Fletcher William batting in the nets, and earlier, he was also seen blushing as he met up with Kohli.

While Virat was seen enjoying Ponting’s company, the DC coach’s son appeared awe-struck as he met up with Kohli.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

The Delhi-based franchise shared a video of Kohli and Ponting’s meet-up with a ‘cameo’ from Ponting junior.

“Jab Ricky Met Kohli, Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr," wrote DC in the caption of the adorable clip.

RELATED NEWS

Watch:

Later, they also shared a video of the Punter himself turning into a bowler for his son who batted in the nets for Delhi Capitals, along with an adorable caption.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“Adorable Impact Substitutes and where to find them, A wholesome Punter Masterclass session ft. Ricky Jr," read the tweet.

Watch:

Having lost all four of their matches so far this season, David Warner’s side will have their task cut out against a Royal Challengers Bangalore team that has also lost two games in a row.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Faf du Plessis’ men lost their previous match on the last ball against Lucknow Super Giants and will be looking to make up for that against the Capitals who are placed rock bottom on the IPL 2023 standings, whereas RCB are in seventh place with two points from three games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi Capitals
  2. IPL 2023
  3. Off The Field
  4. RCB vs DC
  5. ricky ponting
  6. Royal Challengers Bangalore
  7. Virat Kohli
first published:April 14, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 16:14 IST