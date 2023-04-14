WATCH: Ricky Ponting's Son Meets Virat Kohli, Bats in Nets; DC Coach Jokes 'Available on Saturday?'

Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher William Ponting met up with Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 14. Kohli was seen sharing a laugh with the Aussie legend, while Ponting’s son also batted in the nets and the Delhi Capitals coach jokingly asked him whether he was available to face off against RCB.

Delhi Capitals shared an adorable video of Fletcher William batting in the nets, and earlier, he was also seen blushing as he met up with Kohli.

While Virat was seen enjoying Ponting’s company, the DC coach’s son appeared awe-struck as he met up with Kohli.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The Delhi-based franchise shared a video of Kohli and Ponting’s meet-up with a ‘cameo’ from Ponting junior.

“Jab Ricky Met Kohli, Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr," wrote DC in the caption of the adorable clip.

Watch:

Later, they also shared a video of the Punter himself turning into a bowler for his son who batted in the nets for Delhi Capitals, along with an adorable caption.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“Adorable Impact Substitutes and where to find them, A wholesome Punter Masterclass session ft. Ricky Jr," read the tweet.

Watch:

Adorable Impact Substitutes and where to find themA wholesome Punter Masterclass session ft. Ricky Jr. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/buIDN8dp62 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2023

Having lost all four of their matches so far this season, David Warner’s side will have their task cut out against a Royal Challengers Bangalore team that has also lost two games in a row.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Faf du Plessis’ men lost their previous match on the last ball against Lucknow Super Giants and will be looking to make up for that against the Capitals who are placed rock bottom on the IPL 2023 standings, whereas RCB are in seventh place with two points from three games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here