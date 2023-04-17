'Strike Rate With Which Virat Kohli is Scoring..': Mithali Raj Silences RCB Icon's Critics

Virat Kohli has seen his strike rate being questioned by former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull however, the ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore batter silenced his critics in style as he smashed a fifty in 33 balls winning the Player of the Match award as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in Bengaluru.

Kohli smashed just two fifties in the entire IPL campaign last season but he already has racked up three half-centuries this season already in five innings.

While the 34-year-old will look to continue his rich vein of form against Chennai Super Kings on Monday as RCB host CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunil Gavaskar and Mithali Raj have lavished praise on Virat for his performances in IPL 2023.

While Gavaskar said that Kohli deserved credit for giving RCB spectacular starts having turned into an opener for his beloved franchise, Mithali Raj feels that even while taking on bowlers who turn up the pace to 150 kmph, the talismanic batter is never ‘bogged down’.

With RCB winning two games from four matches, Gavaskar credited Virat Kohli for allowing the franchise to put up big totals on the board.

“Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB," said Gavaskar while talking to Star Sports.

Former Indian women’s skipper Mithali also lauded the Delhi-born batter for his incredible displays in IPL 2023 so far.

“An opener setting momentum for team is important in T20s and Virat did just that against Delhi Capitals. Virat charges against the bowlers who are bowling at a speed of 140/150 kmph. He’s never bogged down by the bowlers," said Mithali.

“The strike rate with which he’s scoring runs in the middle will give the confidence to the other batters to do well when they step in," she added.

Kohli is one of the front-runners to win the IPL 2023 orange cap, and will look to add to his tally as RCB gear up to host Chennai Super Kings as both sides will be looking for a win and move into the top four of IPL 2023 standings.

