WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Gym on Eminem's Beats, Wife Anushka Sharma Reacts

Virat Kohli has begun his IPL 2023 campaign on a scintillating note and the former Indian skipper is in no mood to slow down as he was seen putting in the hard yards inside the gym ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli who is usually seen lifting heavy weights indulged in the same and shared a video of himself sweating it out in the gym while grooving to songs by Eminem.

The 34-year-old has already scored four half-centuries in IPL 2023 and he is currently third on the IPL 2023 orange cap list, behind Faf du Plessis and David Warner with a staggering 279 runs from six outings this campaign.

Ahead of RCB’s next outing against table toppers Rajasthan Royals, Virat was seen doing some heavy lifting and the Delhi-born talismanic batter’s workout even impressed his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat shared the video of his workout on Instagram, and his wife Anushka reacted with a fire emoji.

Kohli was seen captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore after a long time, infact he stepped on the cricket field as a captain after 556 days as Faf du Plessis’ injury meant he didn’t field during RCB’s win over Punjab Kings.

Du Plessis injured his ribs in the previous game and thus Virat replaced him as stand-in captain while the Proteas batter was subbed out after the first innings.

Both Kohli and Du Plessis scored fifties as they helped RCB score 174/4 in 20 overs against Punjab, before restricting Sam Curran’s side to 150 runs.

Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award for his 4-wicket haul as he jolted PBKS’ batting order with early wickets in the powerplay before coming on to clean out the hosts’ tailenders.

With their third win of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped to fifth place in the league standings, with six points from as many games.

RCB will host the table toppers Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday looking to break into the top four while Sanju Samson’s side will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the pile.

