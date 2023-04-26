IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB to Bowl First, Vaibhav Arora Starts For KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in match 36 of IPL 2023 with RCB skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Kohli revealed that RCB were going into the match with the same playing XI, hinting that Faf du Plessis might return to captain the side from their next match.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said that he wanted to bat first, and he made just one change to his playing XI, Vaibhav Arora came into KKR’s playing XI, replacing Kulwant Khejroliya.

“Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we’ve chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I’m not used to (stand-in captaincy). It’s been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he’ll be back leading from the next game. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect," said Kohli during toss.

KKR skipper Nitish expected a collective effort from his side to stop their four-game losing streak.

“Second half of the tournament has started, it’s an important game. We’ve played some good cricket, some not so good. It’s time to step up. If we play well collectively, the result will be in our favour. In previous games, we’ve had unforced changes. Shardul had a niggle, Gurbaz had a niggle. We were going to bat. One change from the last match - Vaibhav Arora comes in for Kulwant," said Rana.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

