1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Century, Faf du Plessis' Knock Helps RCB Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 23:09 IST

Hyderabad, India

Virat Kohli century propels RCB to an 8 wicket win over SRH (Sportzpics)

Virat Kohli smashed a century in 62 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli smashed a century in 62 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore pick up a crucial win in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs. Skipper Faf du Plessis also smashed 71 in 47 balls as the RCB opening pair stitched together a 172-run opening stand.

RCB defeated SRH by 8 wickets to rise to fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table, while Heinrich Klaasen’s century went in vain.

Klaasen had earlier propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 186/5, however, Kohli’s century and Du Plessis’ knock made a mockery of SRH’s target as they completed the chase with 4 balls to spare.

    Highlights SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s Sparking Century Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Dominating Win

    (More to follow..)

