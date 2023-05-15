‘Dhoni did it, Kohli & Rohit Doing as Well’: Sehwag Explains How Amit Mishra Can Extend His Career

The logic behind Lucknow Super Giants signing Amit Mishra for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was simple. They wanted to have an experienced bowling option with the ‘impact substitute’ rule coming into play. The veteran leg-spinner proved his worth by picking up 7 wickets in as many games. However, Mishra has failed to cement his place in the playing XI, and one of the major reasons is his fitness.

The 40-year-old cricketer has impressed with his bowling but has been in and out of the XI and has got to play only seven games so far. His former teammate Virender Sehwag pointed out that Mishra should work on his fitness and bounce back stronger in the next season.

“His (Amit Mishra’s) talent didn’t go anywhere. As age grows, you go slower. A batter retires because he had to field for 20 overs, keep himself fit. If you hand Sunny bhai (Sunil Gavaskar) a bat even today, he can hit some great shots. But running between the wickets, fielding, and recovery… that won’t happen,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz ahead of LSG’s game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained

The former India opener further said he’ll be more than happy to help Mishra prolong his career.

“I always say to cricketers, extend your career as much as possible. Mishra ji has one year; he can make a great transformation and extend his career. Dhoni has done it, Kohli and Rohit are doing that as well, even Dhawan. They’re all doing it so they can extend their career by a year or two. And they all have good fitness. If Mishraji is listening, play next year as well, put on the hard yards. If you can’t, contact me, and I’ll make sure you do,” Sehwag concluded.

top videos

LSG in IPL 2023

LSG are currently placed fourth on the points table. They are due to face MI and KKR. Both are tough games and a loss in both would mean LSG will rely on the results of other games for a chance at playoff qualification. If they lose both their games, they will finish with 13 points and teams like RCB, RR, KKR, and PBKS can surpass them.