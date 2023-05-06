'He's a Watch-out Player': Sehwag Names Uncapped IPL Player Who'd Make India Debut in 'Next One Year'

Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a breeding ground for young and uncapped players and this season, the likes of Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma have garnered limelight with their impressive knocks. They have continued their sublime forms, proving to be match-winners for their respective franchises. It’s a no-brainer that they are making a case for their India selection. In fact, Rohit Sharma has even hinted that some of them could soon play for the country at the highest level.

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed Punjab Kings’ batter Jitesh Sharma. The wicket-keeper has already been a part of the Indian dressing room, during the Sri Lanka and New Zealand series at home, but is yet to make his international debut. However, his consistency in the ongoing season and his varied range of shots seem to have impressed Sehwag a lot.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, after Jitesh’s 27-ball 41 not out against Mumbai Indians in Mohali, Sehwag heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-batter, the former Punjab captain said Jitesh was playing every ball by its merit as he punished the lose deliveries and took singles off the tough ones.

“I always tell kids, just see the ball and do whatever you think you can with it—hit it, leave it, or block it. Those are the simple basics of batting, and that is what Jitesh Sharma was doing. He was looking at the ball, and if it was hittable, he was going for it or taking a single,” said Sehwag.

“The wicket was great, and the bowling wasn’t that great. But even then, you have to make those runs. Even though the bowling was weak, he worked for those runs. His shot selection was great,” he added.

Sehwag further called Jitesh a player to watch out for and believes that he would get his blue cap in the coming year.

“I have said this earlier as well, Jitesh Sharma is a watch-out player; maybe in the next one year we will get to see him playing for India,” said Sehwag.

