WATCH: DC's Ishant Sharma Gives PBKS' Liam Livingstone Kiss of Goodbye After Striking Timber

Punjab Kings registered a massive 31-run win over the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 on Saturday to knock the capital city side out of the playoff race in the ongoing campaign.

PBKS opener Prabsimran Singh’s maiden ton propelled his side to 167 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, before the Shikhar Dhawan-led team managed to restrict DC to 136 for the loss of 8 wickets.

ALSO READ| ‘Ball that Got Manish Pandey was Like Shane Warne’s Ball of the Century’: Ex-IND Opnere Lauds Harpreet Brar

Delhi did have certain moments of brilliance in the fixture though as veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma gave PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone a kiss of goodbye after he managed to castle the Englishman.

Livingstone attempted to walk down the crease and dispatch the tall seamer’s delivery over the top on the leg side, but completely missed the ball with his heavy swing and paid the price of his wickets falling over as Ishant scalped the right-handed batsman.

DC won the toss and opted to bowl first and got off to a fairly good start as Ishanth managed to dismiss Dhawan for 7 runs in the second over. The lanky pacer got the better of Livingstone next.

As the wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Prabsimran stood tall and brought up his century in a stunning knock.

Sam Curran and Sikander Raza were only other Punjab batsmen to cross the single-digit threshold, as they made 20 and 11 runs respectively.

Chasing 168, Delhi got off to a good start as David Warner and Phil Salt put up a 69-run stand for the first wicket before Salt was dismissed for 21 by Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Harpreet Brar Bamboozles Manish Pandey with Sharp Turn, Traps Warner with Magical Delivery

Mitch Marsch, Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel all went back to the dugout for single-digit scores, while Warner brought up his half-century before being scalped by Brar.

top videos

Brar picked his third wicket of the night as he sent back Manish Pandey for a duck before Aman Hakim Khan became Brar’s fourth victim of the night.

Praveen Yadav made 16 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav added 10, but it ultimately proved futile as PBKS picked up a huge win to take them to the 6th position in the standings with 12 points.