WATCH: Another 'Yash' Under Pump as KKR's Rinku Singh Almost Dashes LSG's Playoff Hopes

Lucknow Super Giants sealed their berth in the playoffs of the IPL 2023 with a 1-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden on Saturday.

LSG, put to bat first by KKR, scored 176 for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs and managed to restrict KKR to 175 for 7 to clinch the 2 points on offer and the qualification that comes with it.

But, KKR’s revelation of the season, Rinku Singh, almost completed a turnaround as he nearly took the Bengal-based side home with his unbeaten 67 run knock off just 33 deliveries.

Rinku nearly repeated his feat against Gujarat Titans around a month ago, when he smashed GT bowler Yash Dayal for five 6s off the last 5 deliveries of the game to clinch KKR the victory.

Rinku had whacked Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 runs in the 19th over and KKR were left requiring 21 runs to win off the final over, as Yash Thakur lined up to bowl the ultimate over of the game.

KKR player Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery of the final over and the equation reduced to 20 runs off 5 balls. Yash followed it with a wide delivery and the requirement for KKR was further reduced to 19 off 5.

Yash Thakur produced two dot balls under pressure to take the asking numbers to 19 off 3 before he conceded yet another wide. With the target down to 18 in 3, it seemed like familiar territory for Rinku, who managed to hit the very next delivery for a six.

12 off 2 and Rinku had every KKR fan praying. But, Yash Thakur came in with a wide yorker length, which the Kolkata batsman dispatched for a four. 8 off 1 and Rinku hit the final ball of the game over the ropes to come agonisingly close to yet another famous victory, but ultimately, LSG held on and clinched the win.

LSG moved to 17 points for the season after their 14 outings in the league phase of the money-rich tournament and secured their place in the playoffs.