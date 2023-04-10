CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Wayne Parnel Dismisses Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in 1st Over of RCB Debut
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Wayne Parnel Dismisses Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in 1st Over of RCB Debut

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 22:25 IST

Bengaluru, India

Wayne Parnel celebrates with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates (IPL/BCCI)

Wayne Parnel celebrates with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates (IPL/BCCI)

Wayne Parnel was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as Reece Topley’s replacement for the 2023 Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed Wayne Parnel as injured Reece Topley’s replacement for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the South African pacer took two crucial wickets on his RCB debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

In the fourth over of the LSG chase, after RCB posted a daunting 212/2 from their 20 overs, Parnel dismissed Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

RELATED NEWS

On the fourth ball of that over, Parnel bowled a length delivery, which nipped away forcing Hooda to push at the delivery. The batter only managed to get an edge on it and even though it would die on its way to the keeper but Dinesh Karthik held on. The third umpire had to be consulted as it turned out, Karthik had managed to catch the ball before it bounced. Hooda had to depart for 9 runs from 10 balls.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

On the very last ball of the over, Parnell dismissed Krunal for a duck. The bowler bowled another length delivery which was moving away from the batter as Krunal too pushed at it. He also managed to edge it straight to the keeper.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Topley was roped in by RCB for an amount of RS 1.9 crore. He returned with figures of 2-0-14-1 before sustaining a shoulder injury against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their campaign opener last week.

RCB will be Parnell’s third franchise in the IPL. He had represented Delhi Daredevils and now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the past. The South African speedster has played 26 IPL matches and has picked up as many wickets, averaging almost 27. His best bowling figures are 3 for 27.

Parnell also comes with a vast cricketing experience in the international circuit. He has represented South Africa in 56 T20Is and has scalped 59 wickets at an average of 25.64.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. IPL 2023
  2. RCB
  3. Royal Challengers Bangalore
  4. Wayne Parnel
first published:April 10, 2023, 22:24 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 22:25 IST