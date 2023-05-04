IPL 2023: Who is Akash Madhwal? Here's Everything You Need to Know About MI's Latest Debutant

Mumbai Indians registered a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Mohali on Wednesday as they managed to successfully chase down the target of 215, set by the PBKS.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first as the PBKS managed a total of 214, riding on Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 82 and Jitesh Sharma’s unbeaten 49.

Debutant Akash Madhwal came good with his spell in the death overs of the innings, as he conceded just 12 runs in the 18th over and limited the PBKS batsmen to just 9 off the last over.

Madhwal, ended the night with figures of 3 overs 37 for none, after he was taken for 16 runs in his first over.

The 29-year-old Madhwal, who represents Uttrakhand was added as a replacement player by the Maharashtra-based team in the previous edition of the IPL, following Suryakumar’s injury that ruled him out the campaign last year but did not get to make a start last time around.

MI retained the services of the medium pacer for his base price of Rupees 20 Lakhs and will be looking to use him, especially with the introduction of the impact player rules, which has proven to be a welcome addition in terms of the entertainment factor but has also acted as a platform to give more players a chance to shine on the grandest of T20 stages.

Mumbai lost the prized wicket of their skipper Rohit in the early stages of the innings as he departed without having got off the mark. But, Ishan Kishan and Cameroon Green helped steady the Mumbai ship before the Australian fell to Nathan Ellis after having contributed 23 runs off 18 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav’s blitzkrieg 66 runs off 31 deliveries and Kishan’s magnificent 75 off 41 proved crucial as they steered their side towards the win.

MI clinched their 5th win of the tournament as Tim David’s 19 and Tilak Verma’s 26 helped Mumbai over the line on the night.

Mumbai stands 6th in the table with 10 points from 9 outings, while Punjab are placed seventh, with 10 points from 10 outings and an inferior net run rate as compared to MI.

