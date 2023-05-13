IPL 2023: Why Gujarat Titans Will Wear Lavender Jersey For Their Match Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a bid to support the fight against cancer, defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans will be wearing a special jersey during their next match of the ongoing season.

“We are ready to don the lavender colours this Monday for a special cause. Gujarat Titans cares about the health and wellness of one and all! Join us as we strive to raise awareness against cancer,” Titans tweeted.

Lavender colour ribbon symbolizes all types of cancer and thus the franchise decided to use the colour for their last league home game of the IPL 2023 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that the franchise wants to express solidarity with cancer patients with this gesture. “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle,” Pandya said.

With 16 points from 12 games, Gujarat Titans are right now at the top spot in IPL 2023 standings. They though lost to Mumbai Indians on Friday.

In the chase of a mammoth target of 219, Gujarat managed 191/8.

A win against the five-time champions would have helped Gujarat in securing a spot in IPL 2023 playoffs. But Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime century, eventually, proved to be the decisive factor.

Surya walloped 11 fours and six sixes in an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls.

Gujarat allrounder Rashid Khan though revived the team’s chase after they were reduced to 103/8 at one stage.

The Afghan international scalped four wickets conceding 30 runs in his four overs and later smashed an unbeaten 79 off 32.

In their next assignment, Gujarat will be up against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.