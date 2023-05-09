IPL 2023: Will Ben Stokes Play Against Delhi Captials? Chennai Super Kings Drops Big Hint - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shelled out a whopping Rs 16.25 crore to sign Ben Stokes at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction last year. However, a toe injury kept the ace English all-rounder on the sidelines for more than a month now. Stokes has so far been able to take part in just two matches in the 16th edition of the IPL. However, ahead of their next IPL fixture against Delhi Capitals, CSK have now dropped a major hint on the Englishmen’s potential return.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise shared a video in which Stokes can be seen sweating it out in a training session at the iconic Chepauk in Chennai. The Englishman was even spotted walloping some power-packed shots in the nets. “Freeing up those big arms,” tweeted Chennai Super Kings.

The post triggered a buzz as fans started to talk about Ben Stokes’s possible IPL return in comments. Underlining the need to have the all-rounder in the playing XI, a user tweeted, “Stokes needs playtime before the final in Ahmedabad. With playoffs almost confirmed, he can take Ali bhai’s [Moeen] place. Ali bhai doesn’t provide much with the ball away from Chepauk.”

Another Twitter user felt that Ben Stokes could make his IPL return in the game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

This Twitter user seemed quite excited with the prospect of Ben Stokes’s return to IPL action.

Some users, however, concluded that Ben Stokes’s acquisition was a waste of money.

Another person requested the Chennai team management to bring Ben Stokes into the playing XI in place of Moeen Ali.

With two matches under his belt, Ben Stokes has scored 15 runs in IPL 2023. Stokes made his IPL debut in 2017. Overall, the 31-year-old has 935 runs and 28 wickets to his name in IPL.

Coming back to IPL 2023, Chennai are currently placed in second position in the standings. With six wins in 11 matches, Chennai have claimed 13 points in IPL 2023. In their next match, MS Dhoni’s men will be hosting Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The four-time IPL champions will head into the game after defeating Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

