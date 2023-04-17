IPL 2023: Will MS Dhoni Play for CSK Next Season? Moeen Ali Says 'The Way MS Dhoni is Playing, I Don't Think..'

MS Dhoni’s future as Chennai Super Kings skipper remains a big mystery beyond this season. While Dhoni’s former teammate Kedar Jadhav feels that the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign will be his last in the famous yellow shirt, Moeen Ali thinks that ‘Thala’ can still play for a couple more seasons, particularly when his batting is concerned.

After CSK’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the 41-year-old was nursing a knee injury as he failed to score 5 runs from the last ball against the Royals who picked up a 3-run victory.

In the days since multiple videos of Dhoni ‘limping’ due to his knee injury have gone viral, however, ahead of CSK’s much-anticipated clash in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter showed no worrying signs as he smashed the ball hard in the nets.

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Bangalore

Moeen Ali feels that Dhoni still has enough gas in the tank and can still play for two or three years.

“He could definitely play again next year," the England all-rounder told ESPNcricinfo.

“The way he’s playing, I don’t think it’ll be his batting that stops him from playing, even if it’s in two, three years’ time. I wasn’t surprised at how he played (against Rajasthan). I’ve been watching him in the nets, and he’s been batting unbelievably well," added Ali.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Indeed Dhoni turned back the clock as he smashed 32 runs in just 17 balls to keep CSK alive in their contest against the Royals before they fell short by a whisker.

“It’s just amazing to see from somebody at that age. It’s not easy when you come in so late - people forget that a lot of the time, but that’s what makes him so good at his role," stated Moeen further.

The veteran all-rounder further lavished praise on his skipper and revealed that even in his personal life too Dhoni is very calm and composed, just like the moniker he earned with his on-field displays - Captain Cool.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“The best way I could describe MS is that he’s a very normal person. Obviously he has a massive following but there’s no big-headedness or anything like that. He’s very humble. You can talk to him about anything he’s just as you see him on TV: approachable, calm," said Ali.

Both Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni will look to give their best as CSK travel to Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here