IPL 2023: Yash Dayal Collides With KS Bharat, Takes Brilliant Catch to Dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Watch Video

Gujarat Titans players Yash Dayal and KS Bharat collided with each other but the former held on to complete a brilliant catch which brought an end to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the third ball of the third over of KKR’s inning as they came out to chase the required target of 205 runs.

Gurbaz tried to steer the ball from Mohammed Shami towards the boundary ropes but his timing was off and he could only balloon the ball up in the air. KS Bharat, who was keeping the stumps ran towards the ball and so did Yash Dayal.

GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Exits on 45 as Gujarat Titans Hit Back

Neither of them made the call as they collided trying to complete the catch however much to the relief of Gujarat Titans fans, Dayal held on to the ball and his momentum saw him collide into his teammate but the ball didn’t trickle out of his hands.

Watch Yash Dayal’s catch as he collides with KS Bharat:

‘Lack of communication led to a minor collision but @gujarat_titans did pick up their ☝️st wicket More on the way? - stream #GTvKKR LIVE & FREE on any telecom operator with #IPLonJioCinema & find out!#TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/BNxi2xQtpU — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 9, 2023

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya didn’t play the game due to illness and in his absence, Rashid Khan captained the Titans and he won the toss and elected to bat first.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill provided their side with the perfect platform to build upon as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill stitched together an opening stand of 33 runs before Saha departed after scoring 17. Shubman Gill scored 39 in 31 balls helping set up a platform for his teammates. Sai Sudharsan was impressive, he scored a fifty, and if he had not been dismissed for 53, then the Titans could have scored even more.

Vijay Shankar was the highlight of the Titans’ inning scoring 63 runs from just 24 balls including a hat-trick of sixes in the final over, powering his side to a total of 204/4.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he took 3 wickets while KKR got their chase to a slow start but Venkatesh Iyer scored a fifty to take the match into an interesting situation as it developed into a cliffhanger.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here