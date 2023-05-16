'Yashasvi will be in Team India in Next 90 Days, Other one is Rinku’: Ex-IND Opener’s Sensational Claims

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been one of the most exciting seasons in tournament history. Last-over finishes, defending low scores, over 800 runs getting scored in a day, and youngsters coming to the fore and winning games – all of these factors have made the ongoing edition of the league a blockbuster hit.

Speaking of youngsters, the IPL 2023 has also witnessed a meteoric rise of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. Both of them have impressed their stroke play while the experts believe them to be ready to play for India.

Yashasvi is having a dream run this season. The Rajasthan Royals opener has been the top-scorer of his team, being among the top three run-getters of IPL 2023. 575 runs in 13 matches at an average of almost 48 and a staggering strike-rate of 166 – Yashasvi is in red-hot form. He recently scored his maiden IPL ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders which has certainly put him on the favourites’ list.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh is reaping positive results of his hard work and paying the KKR back for showing faith in him. His five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans put him in the broader picture and since then, Rinku has turned into KKR’s match-winner who loves to finish games. The batter from Aligarh has scored 407 runs in 13 matches and is among the top 10 highest scorers of the tournament.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Yashasvi is the one who would soon make it to the Indian dressing room and Rinku follow him.

“For Yashasvi I have in fact kept a timeline. I feel he will be in the Indian team in the next 90 days. The other one I feel is Rinku Singh and it is time to take him a lot more seriously. Those five sixes weren’t a fluke. He has scored around 400 or more runs and the strike rate at which they have been scored and from that batting position, there is no other option available,” Chopra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Remember, these two aren’t just a T20 phenomenon. Rinku has a first-class average of 60 while Yashasvi has scored over 1000 runs in his short domestic career so far. So they have been performing in other formats as well it is just that the world tends to focus more on a player when it happens in the IPL,” he added.