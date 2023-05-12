Team India Selectors Should Give as Many Opportunities to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh: Ravi Shastri

Former head Ravi Shastri has advised Team India selectors to fast-track players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh and have them as many opportunities as the focus will be on the ODI World Cup after the IPL. India will host the ODI WC later this year and with a few injury crises in the camp, the Asian Giants are still looking to find the ideal combination.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi and Rinku have been the success stories of this year’s IPL thus far. The two southpaws have done well for their respective franchises and played match-winning knocks in tough situations. Jaiswal has been the second-highest scorer in IPL 2023 at the moment with 575 runs in 12 matches including a century. While Rinku has been relishing well in the finisher’s role for KKR this season, his five back-to-back sixes against Gujarat Titans is one of the highlights of this season so far.

Shastri, who is very vocal about his opinions, suggested that it’s the right time to fast-track Jaiswal and Rinku into the Indian team for the next ODI and T20 World Cups.

“If Team India is focusing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies. If the selectors don’t pick them now then I don’t know what else they are looking for," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also talked highly of Jaiswal, who scored the fastest fifty in IPL history on Thursday, and said that he is breaking the doors to get a place in the Indian team.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He’s carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.