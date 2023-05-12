Yashavi Jaiswal's Unmissable Reaction After Praise From Virat Kohli, Reacts to Chahal's 'You'll Get New Cap Soon' Remark

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken IPL 2023 by storm, not only is the Rajasthan Royals opener just 1 run short of overtaking Faf du Plessis to become the leading run-scorer this season, but he also smashed the record for the fastest half-century in the history of IPL.

The 21-year-old smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock in just 47 balls including 12 boundaries and five sixes. Jaiswal notched his half-century in just 13 balls and helped Rajasthan pick up a clinical 9-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

After Jaiswal’s blistering knock which saw him almost record his second century in IPL 2023 season, many cricketers of past and present lauded the youngster for his displays this season.

Among those who praised the RR opener were Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and upon knowing that Kohli and Rahul had also congratulated him, Jaiswal came up with a rather surprising reaction.

Former Indian batters Aakash Chopra and Suresh Raina have even urged the selectors to give Jaiswal an opportunity as soon as possible in the team, and the youngster had a heart-winning reaction when Chahal also touched up on the topic of the former senior India debut.

Chahal infact informed Yashasvi Jaiswal that Virat and Rahul had congratulated him and the RR opener was completely taken aback and his expression changed in the video shared by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.

“Wow, this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal," wrote Kohli on his Instagram stories.

Chahal also pulled his teammate’s leg after he was responsible for getting Jos Buttler out against KKR. There was a mix-up between the duo after which Buttler sacrificed his wicket.

“Jos bhai is waiting for you," quipped Chahal before he quickly changed the topic, congratulating Jaiswal and saying that hopefully, he makes his India debut.

“Touchwood, you’ll get a new cap very soon," said Chahal after which the youngster simply folded his hands and said “god willing soon."